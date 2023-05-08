UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 141,200 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 141,200 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 138,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1437.99 feet and was 39.99 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 36,700 cusecs while outflow as 37,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1121.90 feet, 71.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 42,200 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 70,000, 59,600, 42,200 and 9,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 37,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12,700 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

