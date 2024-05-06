IRSA Releases 141,800 Cusecs Water
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 141,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 179,700 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1465.79 feet and was 51.79 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 34,400 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1166.00 feet, which was 116.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 58,500 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 72,500, 59,300, 45,100 and 10,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 64,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 13,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
