UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 142,400 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2022 | 11:00 AM

IRSA releases 142,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 142,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 99,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1543.20 feet and was 145.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 52,000 cusecs while outflow as 80,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1185.95 feet, which was 135.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 12,600 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

Whereas, the release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 67,400, 60,900, 48,400 and 33,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 16,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,100 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th October 2022

2 hours ago
 US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outsi ..

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outside Ukraine - Official

11 hours ago
 Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his las ..

Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his last

11 hours ago
 Imran would face a surprise on his long march towa ..

Imran would face a surprise on his long march towards Islamabad: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelens ..

Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelenskyy's Statement About Strikes ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.