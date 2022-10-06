UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 142,500 Cusecs Water

Published October 06, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 142,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 98,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1544.20 feet and was 146.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 52,800 cusecs while outflow as 80,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1186.50 feet, which was 136.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 11,200 cusecs and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 70,300, 60,900, 45,600 and 33,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 16,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala

