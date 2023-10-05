IRSA releases 142,800 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 142,800 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 84,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1535.24 feet and was 137.24 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 44,500 cusecs and 75,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1222.55 feet, which was 172.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 12,100 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 89,800, 84,800, 81,500 and 42,500 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.