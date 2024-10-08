IRSA releases 143,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 143,100 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 120,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1537.10 feet and was 139.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 65,000 cusecs each.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1208.25 feet, which was 158.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 14,900 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 83,500, 69,100, 63,100 and 11,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 19,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.