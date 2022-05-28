UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 143155 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2022 | 08:22 PM

IRSA releases 143155 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 143155 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 1136976 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 143155 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 1136976 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1075.55 feet, which was 25.

55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 26819 and 33798 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 71287, 86934 and 57070 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 23200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 21157 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Lt. Gen. Sarfaraz Ali praises QIMS for providing b ..

Lt. Gen. Sarfaraz Ali praises QIMS for providing best educational services

4 minutes ago
 Law Minister takes notice of PBC press release

Law Minister takes notice of PBC press release

4 minutes ago
 Law Minister felicitates nation on anniversary of ..

Law Minister felicitates nation on anniversary of nuclear tests

4 minutes ago
 Saad demands action against PTI chief for flouting ..

Saad demands action against PTI chief for flouting court's orders

4 minutes ago
 Change of clothes brings change of luck for Swiate ..

Change of clothes brings change of luck for Swiatek at French Open

7 minutes ago
 Successful nuclear explosions culmination of Z.A.B ..

Successful nuclear explosions culmination of Z.A.Bhutto's programme: Sherry

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.