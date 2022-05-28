IRSA releases 143155 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 143155 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 1136976 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1075.55 feet, which was 25.

55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 26819 and 33798 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 71287, 86934 and 57070 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 23200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 21157 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.