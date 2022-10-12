IRSA releases 144,100 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 144,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 84,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1537.85 feet and was 139.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 44,900 cusecs while outflow as 75,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1182.10 feet, which was 132.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,600 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

Whereas, the release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 67,400, 59,500, 48,400 and 37,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,800 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.