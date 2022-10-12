UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 144,100 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2022 | 10:40 AM

IRSA releases 144,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 144,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 84,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1537.85 feet and was 139.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 44,900 cusecs while outflow as 75,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1182.10 feet, which was 132.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,600 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

Whereas, the release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 67,400, 59,500, 48,400 and 37,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,800 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Kremlin believes Erdogan will offer Ukraine mediat ..

Kremlin believes Erdogan will offer Ukraine mediation

18 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker praises Japan for assist ..

National Assembly Speaker praises Japan for assisting aid to flood affectees

18 minutes ago
 Prime Minister says court's verdict vindicates the ..

Prime Minister says court's verdict vindicates their stance

18 minutes ago
 Brussels recommends Bosnia for EU candidate status ..

Brussels recommends Bosnia for EU candidate status

20 minutes ago
 Federal govt striving hard to provide maximum reli ..

Federal govt striving hard to provide maximum relief to masses: Talal Chaudhry

20 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.