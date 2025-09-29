IRSA Releases 144,100 Cusecs Water
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 144,100 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 148,600 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 88,400 cusecs and 88,000 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1240:75 feet, which was 190.
75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 13,000 cusecs and 8,900 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 106,700, 109,100, 109,900, and 76,300 cusecs, respectively.
Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 14,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 19,600 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.
