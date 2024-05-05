Open Menu

IRSA Releases 144,300 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2024 | 10:20 PM

IRSA releases 144,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 144,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 184,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1465.09 feet and was 51.09 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 32,200 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1165.00 feet, which was 115.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 63,200 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 75,800, 59,500, 44,700 and 9,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 67,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 12,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

