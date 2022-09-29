UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 145,000 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2022 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 145,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 135,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conversation level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 72,700 cusecs and 71,900 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1190.05 feet, which was 140.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 13,400 cusecs and 24,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 70,500, 62,000 and 36,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 19,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

