IRSA releases 145485 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 145485 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 146141 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA , the water level in Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1070.00 feet, which was 20.

00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 25209 and 25353 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 83741,77718 and 48195 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 20800 cusecs water was released at Nowshera and 28632 from the Chenab River at Marala.