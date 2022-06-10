UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 145485 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 10:27 PM

IRSA releases 145485 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 145485 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 146141 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 145485 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 146141 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA , the water level in Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1070.00 feet, which was 20.

00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 25209 and 25353 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 83741,77718 and 48195 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 20800 cusecs water was released at Nowshera and 28632 from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

DAP sales witness significant increase of 106.3% i ..

DAP sales witness significant increase of 106.3% in April 2022: FFC

6 minutes ago
 China will 'not hesitate to start war' over Taiwan ..

China will 'not hesitate to start war' over Taiwan, Beijing tells US

6 minutes ago
 Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results - collated

Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results - collated

6 minutes ago
 Three died, four injured in road accident

Three died, four injured in road accident

6 minutes ago
 US seeks way forward on migration at close of cont ..

US seeks way forward on migration at close of contested summit

6 minutes ago
 Anjuman-e-Tajiran terms federal budget excellent

Anjuman-e-Tajiran terms federal budget excellent

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.