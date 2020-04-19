UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 145,600 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 04:30 PM

IRSA releases 145,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 145,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 191,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1478.10 feet, which was 92.10 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 35,400 cusecs and outflow as 19,500 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1198.60 feet, which was 158.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 60,200 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 86,100, 74,800 and 20,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 62,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 19,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE maintains global leadership in number of coron ..

21 minutes ago

479 new COVID-19 cases in UAE, 23,000 additional t ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi issues US$7 billion in multi-tranche bon ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi &#039;Executive Regulation of Human Reso ..

3 hours ago

Singapore announces 596 new COVID-19 infections

3 hours ago

Russia reports over 6,000 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.