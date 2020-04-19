IRSA releases 145,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 145,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 191,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1478.10 feet, which was 92.10 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 35,400 cusecs and outflow as 19,500 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1198.60 feet, which was 158.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 60,200 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 86,100, 74,800 and 20,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 62,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 19,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.