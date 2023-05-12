UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 146,300 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2023 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 146,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 114,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1434.93 feet and was 36.93 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 32,000 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1120.90 feet, 70.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 36,100 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 62,100, 56,900, 44,800 and 11,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 26,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 11,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

