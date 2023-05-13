UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 146,700 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2023 | 02:40 PM

IRSA releases 146,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 146,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 113,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1433.49 feet and was 35.49 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 31,500 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1119.85 feet, which was 69.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 35,300 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 49,000, 56,900, 40,600 and 12,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 25,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 12,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

