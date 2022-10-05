UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 147,600 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 147,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 104,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1545.17 feet and was 147.17 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 57,200 cusecs while outflow as 85,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1187.10 feet, which was 137.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 10,600 cusecs and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 69,300, 60,900, 46,700 and 33,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 17,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

