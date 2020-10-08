UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 149,000 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 01:09 PM

IRSA releases 149,000 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 149,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 83,100 cusecs

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 149,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 83,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1536.13 feet, which was 150.13 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 45,800 cusecs and outflow as 82,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1224.45 feet, which was 184.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,300 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 92,700, 74,500 and 15,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

