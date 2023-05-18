IRSA releases 149,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 149,000 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 129,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1427.08 feet and 29.08 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 37,300 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1116.20 feet, 66.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 40,900 cusecs and 48,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 58,500, 60,500, 40,600 and 13,400 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 30,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 11,200 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.