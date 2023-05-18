UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 149,000 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 11:30 AM

IRSA releases 149,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 149,000 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 129,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1427.08 feet and 29.08 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 37,300 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1116.20 feet, 66.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 40,900 cusecs and 48,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 58,500, 60,500, 40,600 and 13,400 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 30,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 11,200 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentiv ..

MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentives at ‘Make it in the Emirat ..

15 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border m ..

PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border market, transmission line today

20 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan ..

PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan in Road to Makkah project

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 President of UAE holds phone call with Turkish Pre ..

President of UAE holds phone call with Turkish President

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.