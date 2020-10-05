UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 149,500 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 02:22 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 149,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 87,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1540.09 feet, which was 154.09 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 48,200 cusecs and outflow as 82,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1226.85 feet, which was 186.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 12,100 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 100,400, 84,100 and 16,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

