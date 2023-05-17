IRSA releases 149,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 149,700 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 128,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1428.20 feet and 30.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 35,500 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1116.80 feet, 66.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 41,200 cusecs and 48,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 51,300, 56,300, 42,400 and 13,400 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 29,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13,400 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.