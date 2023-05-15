UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 150,000 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 12:40 PM

IRSA releases 150,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 150,000 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 122,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1430.80 feet and was 32.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 33,400 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1118.00 feet, which was 68.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 39,300 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 58,500, 62,200, 43,100 and 13,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 27,700 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 13,100 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

PDM starts protest against SC as JUI-F workers ent ..

PDM starts protest against SC as JUI-F workers enter Red Zone

12 minutes ago
 SC to take up today ECP’s plea seeking review fo ..

SC to take up today ECP’s plea seeking review for elections on May 14

38 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

53 minutes ago
 Project Agreements for the Humanitarian Trust Fund ..

Project Agreements for the Humanitarian Trust Fund in Afghanistan Signed

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs' innovator develops revolutionary sy ..

Dubai Customs' innovator develops revolutionary system for safeguarding intellec ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates Group announces 2022-23 results

Emirates Group announces 2022-23 results

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.