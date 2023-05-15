IRSA releases 150,000 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 150,000 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 122,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1430.80 feet and was 32.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 33,400 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1118.00 feet, which was 68.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 39,300 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 58,500, 62,200, 43,100 and 13,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 27,700 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 13,100 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.