IRSA Releases 150,100 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 150,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 144,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 150,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 144,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum consersation level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 79,100 cusecs and 78,300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1191.05 feet, which was 141.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 20,600 cusecs and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 93,500, 63,800 and 57,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 20,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

