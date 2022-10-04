IRSA releases 150,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 150,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 112,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1546.16 feet and was 148.26 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 61,600 cusecs while outflow as 85,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1187.65 feet, which was 137.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 12,000 cusecs and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 80,000, 60,900, 48,600 and 35,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 18,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.