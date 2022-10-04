UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 150,100 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 10:50 AM

IRSA releases 150,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 150,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 112,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1546.16 feet and was 148.26 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 61,600 cusecs while outflow as 85,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1187.65 feet, which was 137.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 12,000 cusecs and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 80,000, 60,900, 48,600 and 35,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 18,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th October 2022

2 hours ago
 US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid ..

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid Arms Race - Sherman

11 hours ago
 UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attacks by Al-Shabab in S ..

UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attacks by Al-Shabab in Somalia - Spokesperson

11 hours ago
 UN Security Council Condemns Attack on MONUSCO Mis ..

UN Security Council Condemns Attack on MONUSCO Mission in DR Congo

11 hours ago
 US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid ..

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid Arms Race - Sherman

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.