IRSA releases 150,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 150,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 125,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1537.10 feet and was 139.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 71,100 cusecs and 65,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1208.95 feet, which was 158.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 10,700 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 94,200, 75,900, 61,700 and 11,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 20,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.