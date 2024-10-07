IRSA Releases 150,400 Cusecs Water
Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 150,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 125,200 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1537.10 feet and was 139.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 71,100 cusecs and 65,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1208.95 feet, which was 158.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 10,700 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 94,200, 75,900, 61,700 and 11,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 20,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF foils drug smuggling attempt; recovers 60 kg Ice2 minutes ago
-
Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled; 12kg hashish recovered2 minutes ago
-
All roads reopened for traffic in Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University to host 2-day Int'l Conference on Applied Zoology12 minutes ago
-
JUI-F Haideri condemns Karachi explosion12 minutes ago
-
Jail superintendent booked over alleged molestation of 20-yr girl in custody12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan asks Afghan govt not to lecture but fix own domestic issues22 minutes ago
-
ICT police conduct flag march in City Zone32 minutes ago
-
All set for UAF convocation on Tuesday32 minutes ago
-
Perpetrators of Karachi attack "sworn enemies" of Pakistan: PM2 hours ago
-
8 hurt as bus turns turtle in Rawalpindi2 hours ago
-
Pakistan assures to apprehend perpetrators of Karachi attack killing Chinese engineers2 hours ago