Open Menu

IRSA Releases 150,400 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 12:20 PM

IRSA releases 150,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 150,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 125,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1537.10 feet and was 139.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 71,100 cusecs and 65,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1208.95 feet, which was 158.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 10,700 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 94,200, 75,900, 61,700 and 11,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 20,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss again ..

Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England

24 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

1 day ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

2 days ago
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

2 days ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

2 days ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

2 days ago
 DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

2 days ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

2 days ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan