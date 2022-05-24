UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 150765 Cuseces Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2022 | 09:59 PM

IRSA releases 150765 cuseces water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 150765 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 144730 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 150765 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 144730 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1083.00 feet, which was 33.

00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 27280 and 34115 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 73746 ,108840 and 53040 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 27100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 24050 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

