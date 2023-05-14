UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 150,800 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 150,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 122,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1432.10 feet and was 34.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 32,200 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1118.95 feet, which was 68.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 39,800 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 64,900, 56,700, 43,300 and 13,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 28,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 13,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

