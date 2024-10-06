IRSA releases 151,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 151,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 121,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1536.90 feet and was 138.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 71,400 cusecs and 68,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1209-.90 feet, which was 159.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,800 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 68,800, 74,700, 63,700 and 11,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 18,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.