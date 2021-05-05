UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 151,500 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 02:30 PM

IRSA releases 151,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 151,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 167,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1400.40 feet, which was 16.40 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 53,100 and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1106.30 feet, which was 66.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 57,600 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 81,200, 36,100 and 15,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 38,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

