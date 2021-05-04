IRSA releases 151,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 151,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 157,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1399.23 feet, which was 15.23 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 43,900 and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1105.30 feet, which was 65.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 57,000 and 50,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 71,600, 33,700 and 15,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 38,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.