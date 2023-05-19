UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 151,900 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 151,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 143,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1426.53 feet and was 28.53 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 44,100 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1116.00 feet, which was 66.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 45,700 cusecs and 48,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 67,800, 59,700, 41,500 and 13,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 32,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 12,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

