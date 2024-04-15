IRSA Releases 152,300 Cusecs Water
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 152,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 197,600 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1418.22 feet and was 20.22 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 51,200 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1108.20 feet, which was 58.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 34,100 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 122,800, 38,100, 35,100 and 7,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 98,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 8,900 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB7 minutes ago
-
Govt disburses Rs 66,037 mln for various water sector schemes so far23 minutes ago
-
Heavy downpour disrupts power supply from 120 feeders: PESCO23 minutes ago
-
Change in weather patterns: Commissioner Mariam Khan for expediting anti-dengue surveillance43 minutes ago
-
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ46 minutes ago
-
600,000 tourists visit KP on Eid53 minutes ago
-
DC cancels leaves of revenue, rescue, medical staff to deal with emergency53 minutes ago
-
One died, two injured in Malakand; heavy rains blocked roads in Chitral, Dir1 hour ago
-
Youngster tortured by three individuals in Walidad village1 hour ago
-
Music composer Amjad Bobby remembered on death anniversary2 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of Allama I.I.Kazi to be observed on 15 April13 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan pay tribute to writer Tariq Ashraf13 hours ago