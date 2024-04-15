IRSA releases 152,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 152,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 197,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1418.22 feet and was 20.22 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 51,200 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1108.20 feet, which was 58.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 34,100 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 122,800, 38,100, 35,100 and 7,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 98,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 8,900 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.