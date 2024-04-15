Open Menu

IRSA Releases 152,300 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 12:30 PM

IRSA releases 152,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 152,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 197,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1418.22 feet and was 20.22 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 51,200 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1108.20 feet, which was 58.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 34,100 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 122,800, 38,100, 35,100 and 7,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 98,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 8,900 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

7 minutes ago
 Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests inc ..

Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments

32 minutes ago
 Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

46 minutes ago
 Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

1 day ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

2 days ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

2 days ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

2 days ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan