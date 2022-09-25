IRSA releases 152,700 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 152,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 139,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum capacity level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 80,100 cusecs while out flow as 79,300 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1191.25 feet, which was 141.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 12,400 and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 77,100, 72,300 and 61,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 21,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala