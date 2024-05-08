IRSA releases 152,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 152,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 187,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1467.63 feet and was 53.63 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 38,100 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1167.60 feet, which was 117.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 61,400 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 84,900, 58,200, 49,500 and 11,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 62,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 15,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.