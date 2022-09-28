IRSA releases 152,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 152,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 140,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conversation level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 72,600 cusecs and 71,800 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1190.40 feet, which was 140.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 10,400 cusecs and 24,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 77,200, 62,000 and 40,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 20,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 9,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.