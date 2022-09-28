UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 152,800 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 10:40 AM

IRSA releases 152,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 152,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 140,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conversation level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 72,600 cusecs and 71,800 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1190.40 feet, which was 140.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 10,400 cusecs and 24,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 77,200, 62,000 and 40,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 20,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 9,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

World cannot save the planet unless US, China work ..

World cannot save the planet unless US, China work together: Bilawal Bhutto

3 minutes ago
 World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

34 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th September 2022

2 hours ago
 UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Reg ..

UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Regarded as Legal Under Internati ..

11 hours ago
 Football: International friendly results

Football: International friendly results

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.