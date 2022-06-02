UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 153184 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2022 | 07:58 PM

IRSA releases 153184 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 153184 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 152980 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 153184 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 152980 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA , the water level in Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1070.55 feet, which was 20.

55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 30824 and 31828 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 102152, 82005 and 48745 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 25200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 23256 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

