IRSA Releases 154,000 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 154,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 152,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1425.41 feet and was 27.41 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 48,600 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1115.40 feet, which was 65.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 44,600 cusecs and 46,500 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 67,000, 62,000, 43,300 and 13,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 32,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 16,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

