IRSA Releases 154,100 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2024 | 07:06 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 154,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 120,000 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1536.80 feet and was 138.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 70,800 cusecs and 68,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 121-.85 feet, which was 162.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,100 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 75,300, 76,800, 65,000 and 11,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 18,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
