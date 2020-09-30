IRSA releases 154,200 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 154,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 108,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 154,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 108,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1547.14 feet, which was 161.14 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 66,800 cusecs and outflow as 85,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1230.55 feet, which was 190.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 12,600 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 95,700, 78,600 and 18,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,700 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.