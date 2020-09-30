UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 154,200 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 04:12 PM

IRSA releases 154,200 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 154,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 108,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 154,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 108,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1547.14 feet, which was 161.14 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 66,800 cusecs and outflow as 85,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1230.55 feet, which was 190.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 12,600 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 95,700, 78,600 and 18,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,700 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Renewable energy jobs continue growth to 11.5 mill ..

1 minute ago

Police nets eight drug peddlers, weapon holders

44 seconds ago

Ground-breaking of two lanes to N-55 National Roa ..

46 seconds ago

Police net two POs in rawalpindi

48 seconds ago

Spain abandons fiscal limit rules for 2020, 2021: ..

4 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.