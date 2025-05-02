IRSA Releases 154,200 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 154,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 192,600 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1433.61 feet which was 31.61 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 76,900 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1133.70 feet, which was 83.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 48,500 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 95,700, 48,100, 39,500 and 9,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 35,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 23,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today
Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..
Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam
PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory
PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bangladesh High Commission celebrates ‘Pohela Boishakh’ showcasing cultural, agricultural herita ..1 minute ago
-
IRSA releases 154,200 cusecs water1 minute ago
-
Pakistan's sovereignty non-negotiable: Sherry Rehman11 minutes ago
-
Four dead, several injured as bus overturns in Karachi1 hour ago
-
"Pakistan won't hesitate to retaliate if attacked by India": Rana Sanaullah warned1 hour ago
-
Religious Affairs Secretary ensures hassle-free hajj services via ‘Makkah Route ’3 hours ago
-
Gladiators, Qalandars share one point each as match ends in no result11 hours ago
-
Govt striving hard to implement minimum wages: Sultana Shaheen12 hours ago
-
Special focus being paid to best health services: DC12 hours ago
-
Dacoit held after encounter with police12 hours ago
-
National Unity Conference held with commitment to stand firm with Pak armed forces12 hours ago
-
Govt committed to upholding workers’ rights, dignity: PA Speaker12 hours ago