IRSA releases 154,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 154,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 192,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1433.61 feet which was 31.61 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 76,900 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1133.70 feet, which was 83.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 48,500 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 95,700, 48,100, 39,500 and 9,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 35,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 23,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.