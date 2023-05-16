IRSA releases 154,800 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 154,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 131,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1429.47 feet and 31.47 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 33,700 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1117.40 feet, which was 67.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 42,600 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 61,300, 62,200, 44,000 and 13,400 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 29,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 15,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.