IRSA releases 155,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 155,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 174,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1407.65 feet, which was 23.65 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 60,100 and 45,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1109.85 feet, which was 69.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 53,900 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 75,100, 57,900 and 14,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 37,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.