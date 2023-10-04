Open Menu

IRSA Releases 155,000 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:19 PM

IRSA releases 155,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 155,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 88,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1536.36 feet and was 138.36 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 46,500 cusecs and 85,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1223.30 feet, which was 173.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 12,100 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 83,500, 83,500, 90,300 and 43,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

12 minutes ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

57 minutes ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

1 hour ago
 The army chief's monitoring of all operations incl ..

The army chief's monitoring of all operations including smuggling, dollar hoardi ..

1 hour ago
 ADM wins British Safety Council Award in Internati ..

ADM wins British Safety Council Award in International Safety Award

2 hours ago
 SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new ..

SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new Dubai office

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccin ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccination campaign under the theme ..

2 hours ago
 NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approach ..

NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approaches at COP28 through Net Zero N ..

2 hours ago
 French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelera ..

French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelerate additive manufacturing for ..

3 hours ago
 Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recyc ..

Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recycling opportunities in Abu Dhab ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan