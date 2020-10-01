IRSA releases 155,500 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 155,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 103,000 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 155,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 103,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1546.23 feet, which was 160.23 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 59,600 cusecs and outflow as 85,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1229.85 feet, which was 189.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 12,900 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 91,800, 77,600 and 17,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.