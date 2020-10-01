UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 155,500 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 09:54 PM

IRSA releases 155,500 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 155,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 103,000 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 155,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 103,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1546.23 feet, which was 160.23 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 59,600 cusecs and outflow as 85,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1229.85 feet, which was 189.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 12,900 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 91,800, 77,600 and 17,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala to invest AED3.1 billion in Reliance Reta ..

2 hours ago

UK Considering Creation of Floating Asylum Centers ..

2 minutes ago

FBR holds awareness seminar on PM relief package f ..

2 minutes ago

22 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Newly elected body of HCSTSI sworn in

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.