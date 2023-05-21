UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 155,900 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2023 | 12:40 PM

IRSA releases 155,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 155,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 147,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1425.59 feet and was 27.59 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 45,400 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1115.40 feet, which was 65.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 44,600 cusecs and 48,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 64,100, 62,000, 39,200 and 13,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 33,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 15,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld Yas Island

11 hours ago
 Leipzig stun Bayern 3-1

Leipzig stun Bayern 3-1

12 hours ago
 City win Premier League

City win Premier League

13 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed to begin official vis ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed to begin official visit to Malaysia on Sunday

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.