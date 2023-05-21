IRSA releases 155,900 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 155,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 147,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1425.59 feet and was 27.59 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 45,400 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1115.40 feet, which was 65.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 44,600 cusecs and 48,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 64,100, 62,000, 39,200 and 13,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 33,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 15,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.