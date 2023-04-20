UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 156,100 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 11:30 AM

IRSA releases 156,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 156,100 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 193,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1436.21 feet and was 38.21 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 48,700 cusecs while the outflow was 30,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1108.85 feet, 58.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 57,100 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 56,000, 37,300, 25.500 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 62,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 17,800 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

2 hours ago
 CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defenc ..

CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministry’s plea for simult ..

10 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

11 hours ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys con ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys condolences over loss of lives in ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.