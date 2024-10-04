IRSA releases 156,200 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 156,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 126,200 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 156,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 126,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1536.72 feet and was 138.72 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 73,400 cusecs and 70,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1211.905 feet, which was 163.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 11,600 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 81,500, 76,800, 62,700 and 11,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 18,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.