IRSA Releases 157,800 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2023 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 157,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 144,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1438.01 feet and was 40.01 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 37,700 cusecs while outflow as 48,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1122.10 feet, which was 72.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 41,900 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 75,100, 59,100, 38,300 and 9,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 43,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 12,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

