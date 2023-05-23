UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 157,900 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 02:50 PM

IRSA releases 157,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 157,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 164,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1425.73 feet and was 27.73 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 54,600 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1115.60 feet, which was 65.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 47,300 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 70,600, 61,100, 42,800 and 13,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 34,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 18,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

