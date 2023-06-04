IRSA releases 158,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 158,700 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 188,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1426.06 feet and was 28.06 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 59,200 cusecs and 60,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1131.70 feet, 81.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 60,600 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 75,800, 80,900, 64,300 and 20,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 33,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera while 15,900 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.